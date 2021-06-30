Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Mukul Goel has been appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, the state government said in a statement here on Wednesday.

An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Mukul Goel is currently posted as an Additional DG Operations in the Border Security Force (BSF), the statement said.

Goel replaces H C Awasthy, who retired on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)