Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Mumbai reported 488 coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 7,39,364 and the fatality count to 16,063, a civic official said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: 59-Year-Old Woman Beheaded To Take Revenge of 2012 Murder of Dalit Leader Pasupathi Pandian, Head Placed at His Home in Dindigul.

As compared to Tuesday, the city recorded 136 more cases, while the number of fatalities rose by three. Mumbai had reported 352 infection cases and one death on Tuesday.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Will Fight Navjot Singh Sidhu's Elevation to Chief Ministership, Says Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that with 40,484 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, due to which the cumulative test figure increased to 100,59,254.

There are 4,706 active COVID-19 cases in the metropolis as 359 patients recovered from the infection during the day. The city's overall recovery count stood at 7,16,116.

At present, there are 46 sealed buildings in Mumbai, although it has remained free from any containment zones since mid-August. The city civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five patients test positive for coronavirus infection from any area at one time.

According to the BMC, Mumbai's average recovery rate is at 97 per cent at present, while the case doubling rate stood at 1,187 days. The average growth rate of cases is 0.06 per cent for the period between September 15 and 21.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest number of 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)