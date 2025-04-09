Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Mumbai Police has registered criminal cases against 39 motor vehicle drivers for drunk driving, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken by Traffic Police over seven days, including ten cases registered on Wednesday. The drivers were booked under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Besides registration of criminal cases, the action to cancel their licenses is also being initiated, the official added.

