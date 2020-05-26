India News | Mumbai COVID-19 Case Count Up by 1,002 to 32,791; 39 More Die

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) With detection of 1,002 new cases on Tuesday, the number of the people infected by coronavirus reached to 32,791 in Mumbai, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The metropolis also reported 39 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total count to 1,065, he said.

Of the 39 deceased, 25 patients had comorbidities.

A total of 410 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking their count to 8,814.

"A total of 866 new suspected patients were admitted to various hospitals on Tuesday," he said.

