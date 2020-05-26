Forest Fire in Uttarakhand Leaves 71 Hectares of Land Destroyed; PIB Says Wildfire Incidents Dropped This Year, Shares Graph

Uttarakhand Forest Fire (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dehradun, May 26: As the country is yet to recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Uttarakhand has been struck by another tragedy. The state has been burning for the past four days. With the rise in mercury, more than 45 forest fire incidents have been reported in the state, affected over 71 hectares of forest lands putting to danger the wildlife species living in forests. Last year, similar wildfires destroyed Hundreds of Hectares of Land in Almora, Nainital, Tehri, Dehradun and Haldwani.

At least 21 instances of forest fires have been reported in the Kumaon region, while the Garhwal region has witnessed 16. The reserve forest area saw nine such incidents of forest fires. According to reports, two people have lost their lives due to wildfires, while one person is injured.

Several pictures of Uttarakhand forest fires are going viral on the internet. The images shared by Twitteratis show devastating affected of the wildfires. Forest Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Massive Blaze Engulfs Jungle in Chaura Area of Kinnaur District.

Take a Look at the Massive Forest Fires in Uttarakhand:

Someday, the whole Mother Nature will be no more. Amazon fire, Australian bushfire, and now Uttarakhand's forest fire. Loss of flaura and fauna has been reported. It's time to adopt the pace of Nature now.#UttarakhandForestFire #uttarakhandfire pic.twitter.com/mGYlyfVBum — Ashmita Bhowal (@AshmitaBhowal) May 26, 2020

The fire broke out in Uttarakhand forest. 46 wildfire incidents in 2020. More than half of birds species & wildlife are in danger. Our Uttarakhand is burning for the last 4 days. 2020 is getting worst. 😟#Uttarakhand #UttarakhandForestFire #wildlife pic.twitter.com/HuZZ7z3zyW — Suman Bisht (@pahadi_suman) May 26, 2020

How many of you are aware that our Uttarakhand is burning for the last few days? 46 wildfire incidents, 51.34 hectares, 71.05 repository of herbs & wildlife diversity gutted. It's sad to see so much wildlife destroyed. Bdw 2020, what else?#UttarakhandForestFire@ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/mxnp2a5PM1 — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, this year forest fire incidents have come down compared to last year, according to the graph shared by PIB Uttarakhand. According to data, 71.46 hectares of land has been affected due to wildfire till Ma 25 compared to 1590 hectares of land during the same period last year.

PIB India Tweet:

Please go through the graph below, do not fall prey to misinformation. Forest fires have come down a lot this season. Partly due to less anthropogenic activity and partly due to rains. Go through this news item as well...https://t.co/ozCDqG2Lej pic.twitter.com/yjAp4K0lpe— PIB in Uttarakhand (@PIBDehradun) May 26, 2020

The Press Information Bureau in a tweet advised people to not fall "prey to misinformation". "Forest fires have come down a lot this season. Partly due to less anthropogenic activity and partly due to rains," it said.