Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted an inter-state racket involving purchase of old dumper trucks and selling them after refurbishment by registering it with Vasai and Virar RTOs in neighbouring Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

A team of Unit IV of the Crime Branch seized 10 such dumper trucks that had been sold for Rs 10-15 lakh with expired registration documents.

"The racketeers used to buy these dumpers from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai as scrap. After repairing them, they would get an NOC for these vehicles from Arunachal Pradesh and register them afresh with Vasai and Virar RTOs. Three persons have been arrested," he said.

