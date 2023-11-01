Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted search operations under PMLA, 2002 at various locations in Mumbai and recovered cash of Rs 5.50 lakh and gold worth Rs 57.11 lakh.

During the search on October 16, 17, 19 and 27 in relation to a money laundering case registered against Drug Trafficker Ali Asgar Shirazi and others, cash of Rs 5.50 Lakh and Gold worth Rs 57.11 Lakh, various digital devices including mobile phones and laptops and incriminating records were recovered and seized by the Enforcement Directorate.

ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Jogeshwari Police Station, Mumbai under various sections of NDPS Act, 1985 against Ali Asgar Shirazi and others concerning the seizure of 15.743 kg Ketamine amounting to Rs 7.87 Crore.

ED investigation revealed that there were huge cash deposits in the accounts linked to Ali Asgar Shirazi and related persons/entities, which prima facie appeared to be illegal money earned via the selling of drugs.

Therefore, 4 search operations at 10 locations in Mumbai were conducted on October 16, 17, 19 and 27 at the premises of Ali Asgar Shirazi and various related persons/entities.

Further Investigation is under progress, stated the Directorate of Enforcement. (ANI)

