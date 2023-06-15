Mumbai, June 15: A fire broke out in a 11th floor flat in an upmarket building in south Mumbai's Cumballa Hill area on Thursday evening, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The blaze in the flat in the 16-storey 'Breach Candy Apartment' on Bhulabhai Desai road started at 4:30pm and was put out by 7:20pm after four fire tending vehicles and personnel were deployed, he said.

Watch Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Flat in Cumballa Hill High-Rise

A fire erupted in the 15-storey #BreachCandy apartments in #Mumbai According to fire brigade the blaze is confined to electric wiring, installation,household articles, beds,clothes etc.. No injuries have yet been reported#Mumbai@mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/v3wokUM2CD — Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) June 15, 2023

"The fire was confined to the electrical wiring, installation, household articles, beds, clothes etc. There is no report of anyone getting injured. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," the official informed.

