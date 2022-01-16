Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) Real estate developer Supertech on Sunday said it has awarded a letter of intent related to demolition of its illegal twin towers to a Mumbai-based firm, which has sought pollution and environment-related clearances from the Noida Authority.

The beleaguered company said the letter of intent was awarded on Saturday to demolition expert firm Edifice Engineering of Mumbai under the supervision of real estate consultant CBRI and the Noida Authority, in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Also Read | IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Win Against India Would Give Us Lot of Confidence Going Ahead, Says Temba Bavuma.

"The selection of the demolition agency was done jointly by the Noida Authority as well as the CBRI. As per the analysis by the Noida Authority, the firm is technically sound to carry out the demolition safely," Supertech Chairman R K Arora said in a statement.

The apex court had on August 31 last year ordered demolition of the twin towers 'Apex and Ceyane' in Noida Sector 93A within three months under the supervision of officials of the local Noida Authority.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Denied Congress Ticket, CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s Brother Manohar Singh Bassi to Contest as Independent Candidate.

"The demolition firm has now sought no objection certificates (NOCs) from different agencies with regard to transportation, storage and use of explosives, environment and pollution control agencies, traffic diversion plans etc, all of which are to be provided by the Noida Authority," Arora said.

"On providing the required NOCs by the Noida Authority, the demolition agency will soon chart out schedules for demolition and carry out the same according to directions from the Noida Authority," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)