Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) A mentally unstable man sent railway officials into a tizzy on Saturday evening when he climbed on the iron bar above the overhead wire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here and threatened to take his life.

Also Read | Earth Hour Day 2023: Delhi Saves 279 MW Electricity During Earth Hour As Electric Appliances Witched off Across City From 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM.

After more than half-an-hour, he jumped onto a coach of the Gadag Express which was standing at platform number 9 and was taken into custody, a railway official said.

Also Read | Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora on Winning Golds.

The man climbed on the bar around 9 pm and threatened to jump onto the high-tension overhead wire, he said.

As a precaution, railway officials switched off the power supply to the wire even as police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and tried to persuade him not to commit any rash act.

Around 10 pm, the man jumped on a coach of the Gadag Express below, ending the high drama which attracted a sizable crowd.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)