Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Some BJP leaders were among over 20 people booked for allegedly promoting enmity between groups by their actions during a Ram Navami procession in Malwani area of north Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.

A Malwani police station official said those participating in a Ram Navami procession on Sunday were asked not to play drums while it passed by a mosque, but some leaders, including the BJP's Mumbai unit youth wing chief Tejinder Singh Tiwana and Vinod Shelar, allegedly did not pay heed.

The mob, comprising BJP and Bajrang Dal functionaries, has been charged under IPC sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and other offences, though no arrest has been made as yet, the official informed.

