Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Mumbai Police will look into allegations made by Adhyayan Suman about Kangana Ranaut taking drugs, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

"As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly and said that Kangana Ranaut had a friendship with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs and also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this," Deshmukh told reporters here.

Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest Will 'Silence' Her Supporters, Says LJP President Chirag Paswan.

In Legislative Assembly today, the Home Minister also condemned the Ranaut's statement in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"One actor from other state comes here in Mumbai to earn money, fame here and if anyone insults Mumbai and Maharashtra then it must be condemned and people of the state will not tolerate this," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 5 Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas While Trying to Rescue Calf From Well.

"Mumbai police is been compared with Scotland and martyr-like Hemant Karkare lost his life this is an insult done by her and one must condemn such statements," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Ranaut took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drugs and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik earlier demanded an investigation into how Ranaut got drugs saying that Adhyayan Suman had alleged that she forced him to take drugs.

"A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's close friend Adhyayan Suman had made allegations that she does black magic and forced him to do drugs with her. Drugs are not a small matter so there should be an inquiry on these allegations to see if they are true or not," he said.

"The inquiry should be made regarding where she got the drugs, who her dealer is, how much did she pay and where she kept. Everything should be thoroughly investigated regardless of the things she has said about the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)