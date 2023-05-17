Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Mumbai on Wednesday reported 24 COVID-19 cases and a single death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the latest addition of cases, the tally of infections stood at 11,63,577 while the COVID-19 death toll rose to 19,771.

The cumulative number of recoveries increased to 11,43,628 after 46 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the BMC said.

The city is now left with 178 active cases, the report said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate is 98.3 per cent. The overall growth rate of cases between May 10 and May 16 was 0.0020 per cent, it said. The case doubling rate is 29, 550 days, the BMC said.

A total of 1,027 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples examined so far to 1,88,64,433.

