Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported 493 COVID-19 cases, the second time in five days that the daily addition to the tally has been less than 500, a civic official said.

The caseload of the country's financial capital reached 3,14,569, while three deaths took the toll to 11,420, he added.

Incidentally, on Sunday, the number of people detected with the infection was 645, the highest in the last five days.

Data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed that 566 people were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 2,96,761, leaving the metropolis with 5,531 active cases.

The case doubling time is 455 days now, while it was 555 on February 10, the official said.

With 11,558 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 30,26.078.

However, officials added that the metropolis usually witnessed around 15,000 tests per day.

The BMC also informed that 1,593 health care and 3,610 frontline workers were vaccinated during the day, taking the count those inoculated so far to 1,19,339.

