Patna, July 17: A man, who was a murder convict and out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as Chandan, a resident of Buxar district, and went to the hospital for treatment, a senior officer said.

The man, convicted in a murder case, was a prisoner at Beur Jail and had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole," Patna (central) SP Diksha told PTI. "The police received information that a person was shot at by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna at 7.30 am on Thursday. The incident took place when the deceased had come for treatment at the hospital. He was on parole," the SP said. Patna Firing: Bike-Borne Man Fires Shots in Air at Bihar's Boring Road Crossing, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Patna Hospital Firing Video (Trigger Warning)

Patna, Bihar: CCTV footage from Paras Hospital shows five armed assailants entering the facility, shooting dead Chandan Mishra, an accused in multiple murder cases, who was on parole and undergoing treatment, and then fleeing the scene pic.twitter.com/1XJe26gge3 — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

The man was admitted to the ICU of the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, said the SP, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Prima facie, it appears that old rivalry might be the reason behind the murder, she added.

