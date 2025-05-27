A video going viral on social media shows a bike-borne miscreant firing indiscriminately in the air in Bihar's Patna. The viral clip shows a pillion rider firing shots in the air with a gun while sitting on a moving bike. The video was shared by a journalist on X (formerly Twitter) who said the incident occurred at Boring Road crossing, a post area in Patna, Bihar. "This is scary," the journalist wrote. Nitish Kumar Places Flowerpot on Bureaucrat’s Head at Patna Event, RJD Questions His ‘Mental State’ (Watch Video).

Man Fires in the Air Openly in Patna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)