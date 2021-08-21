Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday emphasised on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third Covid wave from occurring, an official spokesperson said.

The LG chaired a weekly meeting with the Covid Task Force, SSPs, and reviewed the Covid response and containment measures of the districts' administrations.

Emphasising on adopting multifold strategies to prevent a third wave, the Lt Governor passed specific directions for further enhancing the testing and tracing in the coming days, the spokesman said.

Maximum vaccination, continuously analysing the situation, strict adherence to Covid protocols, and enforcement of containment measures should be the focus area of the administration at all levels to tackle future health challenges, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said effective preventive and surveillance measures have shown favourable results in reducing the intensity of the second wave.

"We need to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread and accord highest priority to the areas reporting new positive cases. The sustained decline in positivity rate must be maintained," he told the officials.

While taking stock of the cumulative Covid vaccination, the Lt Governor observed that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has substantially ramped up the vaccination capacity across the Union Territory, which will add to the efforts of inoculating maximum people.

He directed the officials to work with renewed energy for increasing the speed of vaccination in the 18-44 age group and meet the targets in a time-bound manner.

Stressing on strict enforcement of containment measures, the Lt Governor directed the district authorities to clearly demarcate containment zones at micro-level.

Terming better crowd management as imperative to break the spread of infection, Sinha asked the civil and police administrations to discharge their collective responsibility for enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour at workplaces and in public.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also invited suggestions from divisional commissioners, ADGP Jammu, IGP Kashmir, DCs and SSPs for implementing a robust strategy in the UT to prevent a third wave.

