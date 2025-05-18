Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday raised concerns over President Droupadi Murmu's move to question the Supreme Court's ruling that set deadlines for Governors and the President to decide on state Bills. Stalin said the time had come to oppose such references and show unity to protect the basic structure of the Constitution.

"We must evolve a coordinated legal strategy before the Court and present a united front to preserve and protect the basic structure of the Constitution, as upheld by our Hon'ble Supreme Court in its historic judgement. I look forward to your immediate and personal intervention in this vital issue," Stalin said in a letter addressed to the Chief Ministers of non-BJP-ruled states.

The President had raised 14 questions before the Supreme Court, which Stalin claimed were intended to challenge the court's findings in the 'State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu' case.

"Though the reference does not specifically refer to any State or judgement, its intent is to question the findings on law and interpretation of the Constitution given by the Supreme Court in the case of State of Tamil Nadu v. Governor of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said in the letter.Calling the verdict "historic", Stalin said it was not just a win for Tamil Nadu but for all states, as it upheld federal principles and stopped Governors from blocking laws passed by elected governments.

"This historic judgement obtained by my Government is not only for my State but for all States since it upholds the federal structure and distribution of powers between the States and the Union, thus effectively preventing the obstruction of legislations enacted by democratically elected State Legislatures by an appointee of the Union and an unelected figurehead the Governor," Stalin added.

He accused the BJP-led central government of using Governors to delay or block Bills passed by opposition-ruled states.

"All of us have been witnesses to the way in which the BJP-led Union Government have used Governors to obstruct and impede the functioning of opposition-ruled States. They inordinately delay assent to Bills, withhold assent without valid constitutional or legal reasons...They have been able to do so by taking advantage of the fact that the Constitution is silent on certain issues, because the framers of the Constitution trusted that those holding high constitutional office would act in accordance with constitutional morality," he said.

Stalin said the Supreme Court ruling clarified that the Governor must act on the advice of the state Cabinet and cannot indefinitely delay assent to Bills.

"Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the state cabinet while dealing with bills and cannot exercise pocket veto to delay assent to bills inordinately," Stalin said.

He also noted that the judgment stated Governors cannot withhold assent to a Bill if it is re-sent by the Assembly, and that clear timelines have now been laid down under Articles 200 and 201 for the Governor and President to act on Bills.

"Now this judgement will ensure that the Union Government does not unduly interfere with the State Governments performing our roles and responsibilities within the spheres given to us under the Constitution," Stalin said.

Stalin's remarks follow President Murmu's move to challenge the Supreme Court's April 8 verdict, which had set deadlines for the Governor and President to act on state legislation.

The President questioned the court's authority to set such time limits, saying that the Constitution does not specify them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)