Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) A Myanmar-based Rohingya was arrested from Ghutiari Sharif in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for illegally entering the country, police said on Saturday.

The person, identified as Mohammed Idris a resident of Myanmar's Buthidaung town in Rakhine state, was picked up from near Ghutiari Shariff hospital late on Friday night, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Baruipur district police team along with sleuths of the special task force arrested the Rohingya, a top police officer said.

"He failed to produce any valid document nor could he satisfactorily reply to questions on how he crossed the international borders.

"We had to lay a trap to arrest him. He had entered the country on Thursday night," he said.

Initial probe revealed that Idris had spent a few weeks in a camp meant for Rohingyas in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, he added.

"We are trying to find out whether he has entered the country alone or he was in a group and where had he planned to take shelter. We are talking to him," the police officer said.

The accused Rohingya, who was booked under Illegal Immigration Act, was remanded for six days in police custody when produced at a court here.

