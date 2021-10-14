Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Following the 'mysterious' fever that claimed the lives of at least three persons in Agra, the Chief Medical Officer of the city on Wednesday said that the special team for Malaria is on the ground and medicines are being distributed in the city.

Speaking to ANI, the CMO Agra, Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava said the contaminated water has been found and appropriate measures are being taken to contain the fever.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

"We have come across reports suggesting 7-8 deaths. So far we have verified three confirmed deaths, one Dhanauli, one Fatehabad and one more from a nearby village. We have found larvae, contaminated water in houses, fogging being done and appropriate measures being taken," Srivastava told ANI.

He further confirmed one death by jaundice and said that several houses are affected by fever.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

"Several houses are affected. One girl died in a village after contracting jaundice, followed by fever. The presence of larva in houses is concerning, it can lead to the possibility of dengue," he said.

Furthermore, the villagers claimed that children have been falling ill for 20 days now and there is hardly any house without a child suffering from fever. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)