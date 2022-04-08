New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, which goes to the polls later this year, from Saturday and will attend several organisational and public programmes.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said on Friday that this will be Nadda's first state tour after the party put up an impressive show in the recent Assembly polls in five states, winning four of them.

Also Read | Unacademy Lays Off Nearly 600 Workers, Aims To Become Profitable by Fourth Quarter in 2022.

Nadda will visit more than 25 places and interact with the public and party workers. Programmes will be organised to felicitate him in his home state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is an innovative attempt by the party president to connect with the masses," Baluni said, noting that Nadda will lead a roadshow in Shimla on Saturday and address a public meeting there.

Also Read | TCS-Led Consortium Bags Rs 550 Crore Order for Deploying 4G Gears in BSNL Network.

He will attend over 25 public and organisational programmes during the four-day visit.

The BJP is in power in the state. The Congress is its main rival with the Aam Aadmi Party also trying to boost its presence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)