Lucknow, Dec 13 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "revival" of Kashi and cultural and spiritual heritage of "sanatan" religion.

He termed the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor here as "historic" moment and congratulated people for it.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Nadda, who was also present on the occasion, said he thank the PM for "reviving the divine, wonderful, unimaginable and grand form of Kashi" besides the spiritual and cultural heritage of "sanatan dharma".

The BJP chief said the soul of every Indian resides in Kashi and he thanks the PM on their behalf.

