BBK Group-owned iQOO is rumoured to launch the iQOO 9 Series soon. As per reports, iQOO has dropped plans to introduce the iQOO 8 Series in India due to the worldwide chip shortage. The Chinese phone maker is now eyeing to launch the iQOO 9 Series in February next year. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the iQOO 9 smartphone have been leaked online by a tipster 'Panda is Bald'. iQOO Z5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery & Snapdragon 778G Processor Launched in India at Rs 23,990.

As per the tipster, the iQOO 9 Series will comprise iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models. Both models will come packed with a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. As per last week's report, the iQOO 9 smartphone will sport a 2nd-gen independent display chipset. In addition to this, the handset is rumoured to come with dual pressure-sensitive trigger buttons, dual x-axis linear motors and dual speakers.

On the other hand, the iQOO 9 Pro device is speculated to pack high-end features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, micro-gimbal PTZ camera and more. Both iQOO and iQOO 9 Pro could carry a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

