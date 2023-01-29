Kolkata, January 29: Elections are set to take place in Nagaland along with the states of Tripura and Meghalaya. The voting for the 60-member Nagaland assembly will be held in a single phase on February 27. The counting of the votes will take place on March 2, 2023. The term of the current assembly elected in 2018 will expire on March 12.

Nagaland is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) coalition government with Neiphui Rio serving as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state. Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

In the Assembly elections 2023, though BJP and NDPP are going to the voters in alliance once again, the BJP will certainly try to increase their electoral footprint. With the Nagaland assembly elections 2023 just weeks away, we take a look at some key facts of the 2018 polls. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between Congress and NPP, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

Nagaland Elections 2018: Seats Won by Each Party

Party Seats Vote Share BJP 12 15.31% NPF 26 38.78% NDPP 18 25.30% NPEP 2 6.92% JD(U) 1 4.49%

Nagaland Elections 2018: Result

The Nagaland Assembly elections 2018 delivered a hung mandate with the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) bagging 26 seats of the 60, the BJP clinching 12 seats, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) 18, the National People’s Party (NPP) and Janata Dal (Secular) two seats each, while one seat went to an Independent. Later BJP and NDPP forged alliance and Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as the CM of the state for the fourth time.

BJP emerged as a kingmaker in the government after the results of the 2018 assembly elections and later played a secondary role in the government, piggybacking on a relatively new regional entity, National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The congress though was completely decimated.

