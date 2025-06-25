Kohima, Jun 25 (PTI) Along with the rest of the nation, Nagaland on Wednesday observed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency.

The Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lasted until March 21, 1977.

It was marked by widespread press censorship, arrests without trial and the stifling of dissent in academia, politics and civil society. The BJP-led central government has decided to observe June 25 as the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured "inhuman pain" during the period.

In the Nagaland capital Kohima, the District Administration, in collaboration with the District Cultural Office, organised a programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ruopfukuotuo Noudi said, “The Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights, press censorship, and the imprisonment of political opponents. This observance is not just about remembrance, but a call to remain vigilant in safeguarding our democracy and the Constitution.”

Delivering the keynote address on the theme “The Emergency of 1975: A Constitutional Turning Point,” Dr Ketoukhrieu, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science, Kohima College, said the declaration of Emergency was triggered by political unrest and a court verdict invalidating Indira Gandhi's election.

She remarked that during this period, democracy was virtually suspended, freedom of speech was suppressed, and thousands of citizens were imprisoned.

“The Emergency teaches us that democracy is not self-sustaining. It demands vigilance, courage, and responsibility from every citizen. It is not just a legal system, but a moral framework that upholds liberty, justice, and dignity,” Dr Ketoukhrieu added.

She further emphasised the importance of celebrating India's diversity rather than suppressing it, urging citizens to remain alert to any authoritarian tendencies—whether in institutions, politics, or social norms.

In Dimapur, Dr. Amongla Jamir, Assistant Professor, echoed similar concerns, reflecting on how the Constitution was effectively suspended during the 1975 Emergency. Civil liberties were stripped, the press silenced, and dissent crushed under the rule of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“The Emergency was not just an event; it was a mindset - one that believed power is above principle,” she said. Let the memory of the Emergency serve as a solemn promise: Never Again” she added.

