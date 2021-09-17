Kohima, Sep 17 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Nagaland Friday increased to 30,780 while single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases for the ninth consecutive day.

Forty-six more people were cured of the disease while 17 fresh infections were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said.

Kohima reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by Dimapur (six), Kiphire, and Phek (two each)

A total of 28,715 people have recovered thus far and currently, there are 471 active coronavirus cases in the state, the bulletin said.

The demise of four COVID-19 patients – three in Dimapur and one in Kohima district - has increased the death toll to 652.

As many as 942 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Over 3.54 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus in Nagaland to date.

State immunisation officer Dr. Ritu Thurr said 6,75,432 people have been vaccinated in the state till Thursday.

Of the 6.75 lakh beneficiaries, 2,85,511 have received the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. PTI NBS

