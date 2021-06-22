Kohima, Jun 22 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 caseload increased to 24,438 on Tuesday as 64 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases for the 17th consecutive day as 146 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours.

"64 positive cases detected today are Dimapur: 22, Mokokchung: 12, Kohima: 10, Peren: 8, Mon: 4, Wokha and Longleng: 2 each, Kiphire, Phek, Tuensang & Zunheboto district: 1 each," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The demise of two positive patients, one each in Dimapur and Wokha districts, has increased the death toll in the state to 477, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

The number of active patients in the state now stands at 1,757, which is 7.18 per cent of the caseload, he said.

Altogether 691 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

He also said that 146 positive patients Dimapur: 81, Mokokchung: 39, Kohima: 16, Phek: 9, and Zunheboto: 1 recovered during the day taking the number of recovered patients to 21,513.

This has improved the recovery rate to 88.04 per cent from 87.65 per cent on Monday.

A total of 2,16,598 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, Dr. Kikon said.

Till Sunday, Nagaland administered a total of 4,17,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 3,62,135 people, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

Meanwhile, the opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) has taken a serious view of the recent statement of the state government that the imposition of lockdown will continue in the state until the positivity rate of COVID-19 comes down to 5 per cent as per the guideline of the central government, party sources said.

The NPF said the government cannot "merely sit and wait" for the positivity rate to decrease but should make an effort to bring down the rate.

The Nagaland government imposed total lockdown in the state from May 11, while on June 16 it was extended for the fourth time till June 30, to bring the positivity rate below 5 per cent.

The NPF said unless the government augments medical facilities in each district hospital, community, and public health centre, and takes steps to address the acute shortage of manpower such as doctors, nurses and technicians, the positivity rate cannot come down.

