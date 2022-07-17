Kohima, Jul 17 (PTI) Nagaland on Sunday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,603, while the death toll mounted to 764 with one more fatality, a health department official said.

State capital Kohima district reported all the fresh infections, he said.

Also Read | AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran Demands Ordinance To Ban Online Gaming in Tamil Nadu.

Nagaland now has 59 active cases, while 33,283 people have recovered from the disease, and 1,497 patients migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 4,75,678 sample tests so far.

Also Read | Delhi: Crime Branch Arrests 2 Accused of Robbing Man of Rs 34 Lakh.

It has administered a total of 18,44,014 doses of Covid vaccines till Saturday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)