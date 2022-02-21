Kohima, Feb 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, taking the tally in the state to 35,363, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll stood at 753 for the sixth consecutive day as no patient succumbed to the disease during the period.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures.

Nagaland now has 230 active cases, while 32,904 people have recovered from the disease, including 40 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 93.04 per cent.

Also Read | Karnataka Hindu Activist's Murder: 3 Held, Protesters Torch Police Bus, Bajrang Dal Gives Bandh Call.

Altogether 1,476 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states to date.

Nagaland has tested more than 4.57 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)