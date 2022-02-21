Ahmedabad, February 21: A 23-year-old man from the new Ranip area of the city circulated intimate pictures with his ex-girlfriend on social media after she snapped ties with him. The cybercrime cell arrested the accused on Sunday.

According to a report in Times of India, the victim, 20, lives in Australia. Her father approached the cops after Parth Champaneri, the accused, sent the victim's photographs to her cousin and even shared them on some social media platforms. The cops found that Champaneri, a resident of Satatya Avenue in New Ranip, had circulated the pictures through his cellphone. Mumbai: Compounder Records Intimate Video Of Doctor With Her Boyfriend, Blackmails Her To Pay Rs 5 Lakh

The accused had befriended the girl in January last year and later got into a relationship with her. They got intimate on many occasions and the accused filmed the act on his cellphone, the police said.

The woman then left for Australia to pursue higher studies and was not able to be in regular touch with Champaneri. He would often fight with her over the issue. Mumbai: Man Arrested For Blackmailing Woman With ‘Intimate Video’, Extorting Money From Her

Around a month ago, she broke up with him and blocked him. Enraged, he uploaded their pictures on Instagram in an attempt to defame her. He later sent those pictures to her cousin, instructing her to ask the victim to unblock him.

He threatened to send the pictures to more people . After the threat, the victim's father filed a complaint against Champaneri on Saturday.

