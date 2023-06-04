Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) A man and his 13-year-old niece were killed and his wife was seriously injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Mauda area of Nagpur on Sunday, a police official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Truck Rams Into Temple in Kakinada District, Three Killed.

The incident took place on the Muada-Ramtek road, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the three were on their way to Nurla village from Bhugaon to attend a family function, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Bridge Collapse Video: Under Construction Aguwani-Sultanganj Bridge Collapses in Ganga River in Bhagalpur; Labourers Feared Dead.

"Shivdas Wanjari (60) and his niece Shruti were killed on the spot. His wife Rekha (55) sustained grievous injuries and is hospitalised. Truck driver Abid Shaikh Rashid Shaikh (35) was arrested for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving," the Mauda police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)