Nashik, Oct 7 (PTI) As many as 90 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, taking the tally of infections in the region to 4,09,042, an official said.

At least 95 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the count of recoveries has risen to 3,99,501 and the toll reached 8644, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported in the region so far, 2,30,670 were from Nashik city, 1,55,929 from other parts of the district, 12,661 from Malegaon and 5,865 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 2,61,5287 swabs have been tested till date in the district, of which 3,709 were examined on Thursday.

