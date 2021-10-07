We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and the access to both come together, said the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of the newly built Teaching Hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, Karnataka today (October 7, 2021).

Pointing the fact that the area around the CIMS is densely forested and many of the people living in it are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the President urged the administration of CIMS and the state government of Karnataka to take steps to make affordable healthcare available to them with the goal of providing universal healthcare for all. This would be in tune with the true aim of the expansion of medical services in the country. He said that the government of India has already increased the number of the AIIMS from 6 to 22. It is also opening new medical colleges in every district to improve the health infrastructure in the entire country. As new post-graduate colleges are coming up, the existing post-graduate institutes are also encouraged to become Centres of Excellence. But this infrastructure cannot serve its purpose without human resources. All technology would be useless if we don't have a robust delivery mechanism. We need to take our health services to the remotest corners of our country. We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and the access to both come together.

The President was happy to note that the CIMS was ranked third for the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme in 2020-21. He said that in promoting access to healthcare, the students and administrators of this institute, have a crucial role to play. He expressed confidence that the doctors, nurses and paramedics being trained here would serve the nation with a high degree of commitment and dedication and would bring glory to the profession and to the alma mater.

Speaking about the effects of Covid-19 pandemic all over the world since early last year, the President said that our country is no exception, and we faced a devastating wave of infections this year. It was a serious crisis, but it also united all Indians in the fight against the invisible enemy. The resurgence has largely abated, and this would not have been possible without the immense dedication of our medical fraternity. He said that some sacrificed even their lives in the line of duty. Our nation would forever be indebted to them. Our Corona Warriors – doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others – have made our country proud with their relentless fervour. He said that the same dedication is at work behind the largest vaccination drive in history. India has not only produced the coronavirus vaccines at home but has set new world records in administering vaccines. In a single day, we managed to vaccinate close to 25 million people, and our cumulative coverage will soon cross the one billion mark. We could not have achieved this distinction without the exemplary commitment of our healthcare professionals, he added.

The President said that, in his view, two professions which form the twin foundations for the development of a nation are - healthcare and education. And the CIMS combines within itself both of these. It is a medical college for the students receiving medical education at the graduate level. It also has the distinction of being the only medical college providing tertiary healthcare services in Chamarajanagar district. He said that with inauguration of 450-bed hospital, it would provide more opportunities for practical experience and training to the budding talent over here. He expressed confidence that the hospital with state-of-the-art facilities and adequate infrastructure for critical care and super speciality departments like cardiology, neurology etc would provide better healthcare services to the people of this region.

