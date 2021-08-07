Nashik, Aug 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra rose to 4,03,225 after 108 cases were detected on Saturday, an official said.

The day also saw two deaths, taking the toll to 8,530, and 97 people were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 3,93,613, he said.

With 7,358 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 23,22,353, he added.

