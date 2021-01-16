Nashik, Jan 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,13,558 on Saturday after 185 people were detected with the infection, while the toll rose by three to touch 2,028, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 1,10,152 after 164 people were discharged during the day, he added.

With 1,686 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,68,401, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)