Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that a nation imbued with the spirit of sacrifice, penance, and dedication is destined to progress at the valedictory function marking the 70-year golden jubilee celebrations of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

He further noted that the Indian Mazdoor Sangh has consistently upheld and worked by this guiding principle.

CM Patel chaired the valedictory ceremony of the 70-year golden jubilee celebrations of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, held in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, said the release.

Chief Minister Patel stated that "Har haath ko kaam aur har kaam ka sammaan" reflects the importance of respecting every form of work and performing one's duty with dedication. He highlighted the state's commitment to labour welfare, noting that, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nutritious meals are provided to workers for just Rs 5 through Annapurna centres.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that under PM Modi's leadership, citizens are receiving government services transparently at their doorstep, strengthening public trust in the government.

CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 will be achieved through Viksit Gujarat. He called for united efforts under Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas and urged people to join the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign to boost green cover and fight global warming.

The event was attended by BMS National President J.S. Pandya, Gujarat Prant Karyawah Shailesh Patel, BMS Regional Organising Secretary C.V. Rajesh, Gujarat State President Jignesh Majmudar, General Secretary Girish Patel, and a large gathering of BMS members.

Earlier in the day, CM Patel approved the action plan for Implementation of Artificial Intelligence 2025-2030 to facilitate smart decision-making, citizen-focused schemes, efficient service delivery, and effective welfare programs through the application of artificial intelligence.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to position India as a global leader in digital empowerment and technology sectoral progress through extensive AI adoption, Gujarat has launched this Action Plan.

This action plan of Gujarat has been announced in alignment with PM Narendra Modi's vision to leveraging widespread use of AI for digital empowerment and preparing India to lead the world in the technological sector.

At the annual Chintan Shibir in Somnath in November 2024, CM Patel declared that Gujarat will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its administrative framework and government departments to lead in technology-driven governance and socio-economic progress, in line with the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047. (ANI)

