Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Marking Teachers' Day with a spirit of service and compassion, members of the National Awardee Teachers Association (NATA) Punjab have contributed Rs 1.25 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund to aid victims of the recent floods in the state.

A delegation of NATA, led by Balram Sharma, met Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Chandigarh on Sunday and presented the cheque as a gesture of solidarity with families affected by the disaster. The teachers assured the government that they remain committed not only to education but also to extending all possible support to communities in distress.

Expressing appreciation, Education Minister Bains said the contribution reflects the deep sense of responsibility and compassion that teachers carry beyond the classroom.

"Our National Awardee teachers are the pride of the Education Department. Their commitment to both students and society is exemplary. By supporting the flood-affected families, they have set an example of social harmony and collective responsibility," he said.

Sharma, along with senior members Amarjeet Singh Chahal and other association representatives, assured the Minister that NATA Punjab will continue to play a proactive role in minimising the academic losses suffered by students in flood-hit regions.

They emphasised that the association is ready to step forward wherever needed, whether in the form of community engagement, academic recovery programs, or direct relief to affected families.

The teachers further added that they drew inspiration for this initiative from the personal leadership of Minister Bains, who has been at the forefront of relief and rescue operations in Ropar district, one of the areas worst affected by flooding.

His on-ground presence, they said, has motivated educators across the state to look beyond their immediate responsibilities and stand shoulder to shoulder with citizens in this challenging time.

The delegation underlined that the contribution was not merely financial, but symbolic of the teaching fraternity's broader commitment to the welfare of society. They reiterated their resolve to continue working with the state government in restoring normalcy, especially in the education sector, by supporting affected students in resuming their studies without prolonged disruption.

The gesture by the National Awardee teachers has been widely lauded as a meaningful act of compassion, highlighting how educators, while shaping the future in classrooms, also rise to support society in times of need. (ANI)

