Noida, September 7: A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father during a drunken altercation over alcohol money and family property in Sarfabad village of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The police received the information on Sunday, September 7, and swung into action. Following this, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the BNS.

According to the report published by the Indian Express, the victim was identified as 43-year-old Gautam, while the accused was named Uday. As per the report, the victim was reportedly struck on the head with a brick by his son during a heated argument. Both father and son were unemployed and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the police said. Greater Noida Shocker: Son Murders Father Using Kitchen Knife, Forges Death Certificate to Claim INR 50 Lakh Insurance, Arrested (Watch Video).

"The family depended on their agricultural land for livelihood. The dispute escalated into violence when the two began arguing over money for alcohol and the division of property," Sector-113 Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Gopal Sharma said. Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police were alerted on Sunday morning and found Gautam’s body with visible head injuries upon reaching the spot. A forensic team was called in to collect evidence, and a panchnama was conducted as part of legal formalities. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Uday was taken into custody at the scene. Further investigation is underway.

