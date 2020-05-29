India News | National Conference Rejects Centre's Delimitation Commission for J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): The National Conference (NC) on Friday rejected the Delimitation Commission announced by the Centre recently for Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the party's three members of Parliament will not participate in it.

In a statement, the NC, led by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said: "With reference to the recently announced Delimitation Commission announced by the Government of India, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference today rejects this process and its three members of Parliament will not participate in the said commission."

The party added: "This delimitation commission is a product of the J&K Re-organisation Act 2019, which the JKNC is challenging in and outside the Supreme Court. Participating in this delimitation Commission will be tantamount to accepting the events of 5th August 2019, which the NC is unwilling to do."

"According to the Constitution of J&K, the constituencies of J&K were to be delimited in 2026 with the rest of the country. The constituencies in the State were last delimited in the '90s. Thereafter, an amendment was made in the constitution of J&K unanimously passed in the State Assembly in which all the regional parties, Congress and BJP voted for this amendment to go with the delimitation with rest of the country in 2026. Therefore, the Constitution of the delimitation commission is unwarranted," the statement added. (ANI)

