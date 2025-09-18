New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The National Zoological Park (NZP), New Delhi, has informed about the sudden passing away of the 29-year-old male African elephant, Shankar, on the night of September 17, at 8:00 PM, a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

To ascertain the cause of death, an inquiry has been ordered. The post-mortem is being conducted by a team of experts from IVRI Bareilly, the health advisory committee and a representative of the Ministry for further investigation. After the post-mortem and taking required samples, the carcass will be disposed of following due procedure.

'Shankar' had been a valued member of the National Zoological Park family for 27 years, having arrived in November 1998 from Zimbabwe. He was admired by visitors and cherished by the zoo staff for his gentle nature and majestic presence.

On the morning of September 17, it was observed that 'Shankar' was consuming fewer leaves and grasses with slight loose motion but was taking concentrate, fruits, and vegetables normally. The veterinary team of NZP provided treatment, and animal-keeping staff maintained close observation, the statement said.

At approximately 7:25 PM on the same day, Shankar suddenly collapsed in its shed and, despite emergency treatment, succumbed to death. No sickness or abnormal behaviour was reported until September 16, 2025.

'Shankar' was a symbol of strength, wisdom and love, and many members of the zoo community were emotionally attached to him. The void left by his loss will be deeply felt by the zoo team, visitors, and the entire conservation community, said Director (NZP), Sanjeet Kumar. The NZP reaffirms its commitment to support ongoing wildlife welfare and conservation efforts at the National Zoological Park and across the country, he added. (ANI)

