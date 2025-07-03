Dehradun, Jul 3 (PTI) Natural disasters and road accidents have collectively killed 70 people in Uttarakhand in a short span of just about a month.

Twenty people have so far been killed in natural disasters and 50 in road accidents across the 13 districts of the hill state since June 1, according to data released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here on Thursday.

Nine people were injured and as many went missing in natural disasters in the state during the period, while road accidents left 177 people injured and seven missing, the data said.

Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts saw the maximum number of deaths (nine each) in road accidents, while Uttarkashi recorded the maximum number of eight fatalities due to natural disasters.

Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters like cloudbursts, landslides and flashfloods increases during monsoon.

