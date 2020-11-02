Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A fire which started at around 1pm on Monday destroyed the lobby of the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner's bungalow before it was was put out some 15 minutes later without any further damage or injuries, an official said.

NMMC divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav said two engines and staff from the Nerul fire station doused the blaze which seems to have started after a short circuit.

"There have been no injuries. Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar and his family are safe," Jadhav added.

