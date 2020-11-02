New Delhi, November 2: With Delhi's air quality remaining in "very poor" category, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a major measure to prevent further aggravation of the air pollution crisis. The Delhi government headed by him imposed a ban on manufacturing activity in new industrial areas of the national capital.

The move is aimed at curbing the release of pollutants in the air, at a time when a spurt in stubble burnings in neighbouring states has already worsened Delhi's air quality index. Delhi Air Pollution: AQI in National Capital Remains 'Very Poor' for Third Consecutive Day.

"No manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi; only hi-tech and service industries will be permitted," Kejriwal said. The move comes at a time when the economy of Delhi was already battered due to months of COVID-19-induced lockdown and curbs.

Update by ANI

No manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi; only hi-tech and service industries will be permitted: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/ETjknpKcyb — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

See Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

I thank @HardeepSPuri ji for approving our proposal to amend master plan to change defn of indl activity. Earlier, manufacturing was permitted which led to pollution n filth. Now, only high tech n service industry will be permitted. Indl areas will become neat, clean n green — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2020

Stubble burning contributed to 40 percent of Delhi's total air pollution on Sunday. The phenomenon, which recurs annually during autumn and early winter months, is triggered by the burning of crop residue by farmers in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from restrictions on industrial activities, the Delhi government would also regulate the use of firecrackers during the festival of Diwali. In the past week, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that only 'green' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in the national capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).