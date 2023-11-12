Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against eight persons including a former Maharashtra minister for alleged mismanagement of an Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and causing a loss of Rs 7.61 crore to the state exchequer, an official said.

The issue was about allegedly awarding contract for construction of toilets in areas under the APMC control by favouring some organisations, the official from APMC police station said.

Also Read | 'Thank You Hyderabad': PM Narendra Modi's Rally Captures Emotional Moments, Attacks on Opposition, BJP's Commitment for Telangana Assembly Polls.

Between 2005 and 2022, the accused violated regulations in the management of the APMC and caused the monetary loss, stated the FIR registered by the police on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by a government audit team, offences have been registered against eight persons, including a former minister, some retired and current officials of the APMC, under Indian Penal Code sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police said.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Congress Leader Palwai Sravanthi Quits Party Over Denial of Ticket Ahead of Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)