Faridkot (Punjab) [India], November 6 (ANI): President of Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu offered prayers at Gurudwara Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in Faridkot, where a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen in 2015, and prayed for "exemplary punishment" for those involved in the sacrilege incident.

"Ardas at Gurudwara Saheb Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Bargari .... Praying for exemplary punishment for those involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth saheb Ji ... should be a deterrent for generations to come!", Sidhu tweeted.

The incidents of sacrilege occurred between June to October 2015 following the theft of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawaharsinghwala, Faridkot, and the discovery of torn pages from the Holy Book in Bargari, Faridkot. They caused widespread discontent and outrage amongst members of the Sikh community.

This came a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief and attacked the Congress-led state government over the sacrilege incident.

Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022. (ANI)

