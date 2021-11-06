New Delhi, November 6: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has decided to extend its free ration scheme by six months till May 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

"Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime minister sir, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

महंगाई बहुत ज़्यादा हो गई है। आम आदमी को दो वक्त की रोटी भी मुश्किल हो रही है। कोरोना की वजह से कई बेरोज़गार हो गए प्रधानमंत्री जी, ग़रीबों को मुफ़्त राशन देने की इस योजना को कृपया छः महीने और बढ़ाया जाए दिल्ली सरकार अपनी फ़्री राशन योजना छः महीने के लिए बढ़ा रही है। https://t.co/rF3TC7bRaM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 6, 2021

Kejriwal's remarks came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.

The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and PMGKAY. Free Ration in Uttar Pradesh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana Till March 2022.

The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries. The free ration is given over and above subsidised grains distributed to them through ration shops.

The PMGKAY was launched in March last year to ameliorate distress caused by COVID-19. Initially, the scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30.