New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) or Naxal violence incidents and resultant deaths have reduced by 77 per cent and 90 per cent respectively in 2022 compared to 2010, the Central Government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The improved scenario is also reflected in the number of districts reporting LWE violence which has come down from 96 in 2010 to 45 in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai shared these inputs while responding to the query of a few members.

Asked over the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme for LWE-affected areas, the Minster said a total of Rs 30,695 lakh fund was released in 2022-23 under the scheme to 10 Naxal-affected states including Andhra Pradesh (Rs 1,422.68 lakh), Bihar (Rs 1, 415.98 lakhs), Chhattisgarh (Rs 1,3334.72 lakh), Jharkhand (Rs 6,094.67 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 498.03 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 1,515.05 lakh), Odisha (Rs 4,939.85 lakh), Telangana (Rs 1,116.64 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 150.69 lakh), and West Bengal (Rs 206.69 lakh).

A total of Rs 30,695 lakh fund was released for the SRE scheme in 2021-22, and Rs 30,449 lakh in 2020-21.

As per the Minister, the SRE scheme provides for capacity building of the states through provisions of ex-gratia to the family of civilians, security force personnel killed in LWE violence, training and operational needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadre, community policing, and compensation for property damage by left-wing extremists.

"Regular reviews are undertaken for monitoring progress under the SRE scheme. Impact of initiatives, including the SRE scheme, taken by the MHA to address LWE menace has resulted in a consistent decline in LWE violence and reduction in its geographical spread," Rai said.

Under the scheme, funds are not released district-wise but state-wise, said Rai.

As per scheme guidelines, he added, the states are incurring the expenditure and submitting the claims to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Based on the claims and guidelines, other relevant rules, reimbursement is made to the states," Rai added. (ANI)

