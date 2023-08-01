Patna, Aug 1: In a bid to increase attendance in schools, K.K. Pathak, the additional chief secretary of the education department has come with a fresh directive for private coaching institutions asking them not to operate between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days. Pathak has written letters to district magistrates of all 38 districts and asked them to ensure coaching institutions do not operate during the school hours. Bihar: State Government Bans Education Department Employees From Wearing Jeans and T-Shirts at Workplaces; Asks Staff To Come in Formals.

The education department has observed that the attendance of Class 9 to 12 is less in schools. As per the directive, the district administrations have been asked to initiate campaigns to inform coaching institutions in the states till August 7 and take meetings of coaching operators from August 8 to 16. After that, if any coaching institution violates the norms they are liable to face action.

“We have learnt that teachers of government schools are also associated with private coaching institutions and they provide services during the school hours. "We have Bihar State Coaching Institute Act, 2020 but the coaching institutions are not following its norms. If they violate the norms now, their registrations will be cancelled,” Pathak said.

