Balaghat (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a naxal who carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head, and was wanted in three states.

"On a tip off we arrested Badal Singh Markam (22) from Khatial Dalam of the naxals near here," said Balaghat Police Zone Inspector General K P Venkateshwar Rao.

"He carried a bounty of Rs five lakh, four lakh and three lakh, announced by Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and MP police, respectively," the IG said.

"We had information that some 100 Maoists have entered Balaghat from Chhattisgarh and are trying to expand their footprint in villages," he said.

"We were tipped that two naxals were making purchases at Bandlatola area, so the police reached the spot. Markam was arrested while another naxal managed to escape," he added.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari claimed that while they were taking Markam to the district headquarters, some ultras fired on them and the police team retaliated.

