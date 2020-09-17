New Delhi, September 17: With the Lok Sabha passed the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred this as 'historic'. He stated that the passing of agricultural reforms bill, the farmer will be liberated from middlemen and other obstacles.

Expressing his opinion the passing of agricultural bills, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The passage of historic agrarian reform bills in the Lok Sabha is an important moment for the country's farmers and the agricultural sector. These bills will truly free the farmers from middlemen and all obstacles." Lok Sabha Passes Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce Bill and Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Adding more, he wrote, "This agrarian reform will provide new opportunities for farmers to sell their produce, which will increase their profits. With this, our agriculture sector will get the benefit of modern technology, whereas the farmers will be empowered."

Apart from this, PM hit out at the opposition for confusing farmers. Assuring the farmers, he said, "A lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options."

Adding more, he requested the farmers to listen to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. PM Modi said, "I request the farmers and all those associated with the agriculture sector to discuss agriculture reforms bills in the Lok Sabha. Do listen to the speech given by Narendra Singh Tomar Ji."

Here's what PM Narendra Modi said:

किसानों को भ्रमित करने में बहुत सारी शक्तियां लगी हुई हैं। मैं अपने किसान भाइयों और बहनों को आश्वस्त करता हूं कि MSP और सरकारी खरीद की व्यवस्था बनी रहेगी। ये विधेयक वास्तव में किसानों को कई और विकल्प प्रदान कर उन्हें सही मायने में सशक्त करने वाले हैं। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

इस कृषि सुधार से किसानों को अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए नए-नए अवसर मिलेंगे, जिससे उनका मुनाफा बढ़ेगा। इससे हमारे कृषि क्षेत्र को जहां आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ मिलेगा, वहीं अन्नदाता सशक्त होंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

इस कृषि सुधार से किसानों को अपनी उपज बेचने के लिए नए-नए अवसर मिलेंगे, जिससे उनका मुनाफा बढ़ेगा। इससे हमारे कृषि क्षेत्र को जहां आधुनिक टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ मिलेगा, वहीं अन्नदाता सशक्त होंगे। #JaiKisan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Prior to the passing of the two bills in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from her post in support of the farmers who are opposing the new bills. The third bill in the series -- Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- was passed on Tuesday evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2020 11:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).